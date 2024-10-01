Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Millenium Enterprises Ltd, together with its sole director, Amratpal Singh, were ordered to pay a combined total of £76,120 including a fine and court costs at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The company was responsible for the redevelopment of the Grade II listed former Crown Inn and its adjacent land on Hodge Bower in Ironbridge, which was granted planning permission in 2014 and 2015.

The Crown Inn closed in 2015, and the redevelopment saw the hillside building transformed from a pub into homes and apartments, along with a rear extension.

The Crown Inn in Ironbridge, before it closed

But Telford & Wrekin Council stated that the company failed to comply with planning conditions intended to "protect the architectural and historical significance of the site" which resulted in two Breach of Condition notices being served under section 187A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 in 2020.

A notice served to the company in January 2020 listed a number of breached planning conditions and alleged the development was not carried out in accordance with the approved plans.

As part of the notice, the company was instructed to - among other things - construct car parking spaces using the approved materials, complete the approved soft landscaping, remove an unauthorised door and glazing panel and remove some timber fencing.

In the letter, the company was warned it could receive a fine of up to £2,500 for a first offence and for any subsequent offence.

After the development, pictured in 2022. Photo: Google

On Monday this week the court ruled in favour of the council in Mr Singh's absence after he did not attend the hearing.

The council had argued that non-compliance by developers with planning orders that "safeguard Telford's heritage" within "such a sensitive and historically significant area" could set a "dangerous precedent".

Speaking after the ruling, Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement, and transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This outcome sends a strong message that Telford & Wrekin Council will not tolerate breaches of planning regulations, particularly in areas of such historical importance.

"The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site is of global significance, and we will continue to ensure that all developments within this area preserve its unique character. We are pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness of these breaches and has taken appropriate action.”