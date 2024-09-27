Fire crew rushes to scene after back garden wall collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire fighters were sent to Church Hill at just before 10am on Friday after receiving a call reporting a collapse of structures.

The crew from Telford Central fire station found that a wall in the rear of a garden had 'partially collapsed'.

They cordoned off the area and gave advice before sending their stop message at 10.38am.