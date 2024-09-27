Fire crew rushes to scene after back garden wall collapse
A wall in the back garden of a home in Ironbridge has partially collapsed, say a rescue crew that scrambled to the scene.
By David Tooley
Fire fighters were sent to Church Hill at just before 10am on Friday after receiving a call reporting a collapse of structures.
The crew from Telford Central fire station found that a wall in the rear of a garden had 'partially collapsed'.
They cordoned off the area and gave advice before sending their stop message at 10.38am.