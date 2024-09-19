Vehicle on its roof after crash at roundabout near Telford

The crash at the Jiggers roundabout near Horsehay, connecting Jiggers Bank with the A4169 and A5223, was first reported at about 6.50pm.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington stations.

The fire service said a vehicle had come to rest on its roof. Two people had extricated themselves from the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived.

The Highways Agency, West Mercia Police, the West Midlands Ambulance Service and a utility company crew also attended.