Watch: Coracles make a splash as annual Ironbridge festival gets under way

The circular boats have been in use in Ironbridge Gorge for at least 350 years, being used for tasks including ferrying, fishing and even poaching. These days, they are a common site on August bank holiday, with the coracles being the traditional launch of the annual Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival.

Coracle Regatta - Ironbridge World Heritage Festival 2024. In Picture: Novice heats..

The regatta has been running since 1881 and attracts paddlers from around the country, although there have been fears about the future of the event due to rising costs and lack of volunteers. However, this year's regatta, launched by the Ironmen Severn Gilders Morris troupe at Dale End Park, saw the crowds gather as the circular vessels took to the Severn.

Run by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, the line-up for the day saw a range of races, including the thrilling Fusslers Potts Race that saw competitors from across the country compete to be the fastest down the Severn. There were also more sedate races tailored for intermediate paddlers and complete novices as well as the now-traditional duck race.