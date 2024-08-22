Telford couple return home after travelling the world in a campervan - here's where they went

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris and Marianne Fisher set off to see the world in their 2005 Fiat Ducato campervan called Trudy that they bought in 2018 on January 5, 2020 from next to the Iron Bridge.

The couple say they realised that they needed 'to live for now' and so Chris quit his job as head of catering at the county's hospitals, and they sold everything from inside their house before renting it out to afford the vehicle.

The couple have since documented their trip around the world through their 'Tread The Globe' YouTube channel. The pair have gained more than 180,000 subscribers on the site and a similar number of followers on Facebook.

Chris, 54, and Marianne, 56, returned to Telford from their trip that lasted more than four and a half years last week, and say they are 'overwhelmed' with the support and welcome back that they have received.

The camper van in Botswana

"We're overwhelmed with the amount of people that have come out to cheer us home and welcome us back," said Marianne. "It's been lovely.

"It's been lovely to be home after we've been living in the van for six years.

"We feel as though it's made us realise how incredible this trip has been. We're still trying to understand that we've done it."

The camper van was taken to Alaska

When the couple purchased their van, it had approximately 40,000 miles on the clock. But, now after their trip around the world, the pair say the campervan has racked up more than 137,000 miles, with around 67,000 on land throughout the trip.

After leaving Telford, the Tread the Globe pair crossed Europe before arriving in Turkey, but that's when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.