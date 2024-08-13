Departing Telford PCSO walks the beat for one final time after 20 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford and Wrekin Police posted a heartfelt message on social media for PCSO David Venus, who is venturing off into a new career.

David joined the force in 2004 and has worked in various roles including supporting staff at the Princess Royal Hospital. The officer was a member of the Target Team assisting Telford & Wrekin Council, part of the Youth Engagement Team, where he facilitated educational talks in schools and delivered the Cadet Scheme and Crucial Crew.

The officer ends his 20-year service with West Mercia Police having recently worked in Safer Neighbourhood Policing, primarily covering the Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge areas.

David was the communications officer for Pride in West Mercia, promoted the work of the network within the force and worked with other forces across the country as well as supporting his colleagues as a workplace representative of UNISON.

A Facebook post by Telford and Wrekin Police said: "Today marks Police Community Support Officer 6223 David Venus’ last working day at West Mercia Police.

"David joined the force back in 2004 and has served the community for the last 20 years.

"We would like to wish David all the best in his new career. He will be sorely missed by both colleagues and members of his community.

"Good luck Dave!"