Electric vehicle chargers 'outside' danger area in flood-prone Shropshire town

An application has been submitted for three EV points and six EV only bays at The Wharfage car park in Ironbridge.

However, the car park is outside flood-prone areas according to the proposal, and would help "support the shift" to EVs over the next decade.

A design and access statement said: "It is anticipated that the introduction of new charge points will encourage more car owners to switch from petrol and diesel car to electric vehicles.

"This proposal is aligned with the governments’ ambition to see at least half of new cars that are ultra-low emission by 2030 and to ‘make the UK the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle’.

"Alongside this, the UK Government will stop selling new petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars by 2035. To support the shift towards EVs, the government is required to provide 300,000 residential charge points by 2030.

"The site consists of existing car parking spaces at The Wharfage Car Park. The car park is located next to The Gorge Museum, a hotel, a pub and residential properties.

"Underground ducting will connect the charge points to the feeder pillar. Two new electric vehicle signs will be erected on the pavement in front of the bays. The parking bays will be marked out to clearly show they are dedicated bays for electric vehicles only."

It adds: "The proposed site will be located in a conservation area. However, the proposed EVCPs will be deployed in a car park and will therefore be aligned to the current built environment. Additionally, the EVCPs are not within a site designated as a scheduled monument or within the curtilage of a listed building."

Flood barriers protecting The Wharfage in 2022

A flood impact statement said: "The Environmental Agency map show that there is a high risk of flooding from rivers and sea, meaning that in any year land has a one per cent or more chance of flooding from rivers.

"The proposed EV charge points would be elevated off the ground, making them more flood resilient and mitigate flood risk

"This deliberate placement of the EVCPs outside flood-prone areas minimises the risk of severe flooding impacting the EVCPs and exacerbating additional flooding in the car park"

The Gorge Parish Council commented: "There are limited parking opportunities and while electric vehicle charging points are welcome, it would help if these were available for use by none-electric vehicles."

To view and comment on the planning application, visit secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-applicationsummary.aspx?Applicationnumber=TWC/2024/0577

Plans for for charging points and eight EV only bays are also planned for the car park Tan Bank, Wellington.

The design and access statements cite similar reasons to the Ironbridge application as to why it is a good idea.

However, the Wellington proposal has received several objections, including one from Miss Hilda Evans, who said: "They have chosen to locate them next to two busy nightclubs/venues and also disabled parking spaces.

"The proposed area will see cables trailing across the floor in the charging area. These could be interfered with by customers of either venue.

"Also the cables would hinder disabled wheelchair users accessing the disabled area across the car park, hindering wheelchairs being able to be used across the car park.

"I feel that the proposal in principal is brilliant and should be supported generally. However the area chosen is not suitable.".

To view and comment on the application, visit secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-applicationsummary.aspx?ApplicationNumber=TWC/2024/0581