Danger driver who burst tyre speeding over police stinger said he would have stopped if cops had 'asked nicely'

Elton Qerimi, 25, was seen by cops while driving a white Ford Transit van from Ironbridge towards Atcham on May 1 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that officers tried to stop Qerimi, 25, but the driver sped off, despite hitting a 'stinger strip' which burst a tyre, and being pursued by officers with flashing blue lights.

Albanian national Qerimi, who admitted one count of dangerous driving at Shrewsbury Crown Court, later told officers he had not realised they wanted him to pull over, and that he would have stopped if they had "asked nicely".

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, told the court that the pursuit had taken place on the A4169 and the B4380 during the day.