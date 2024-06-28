Paddington and Ironbridge's Merrythought team up to offer chance of tour and themed afternoon tea

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As film fans get excited about Paddington's new big screen adventure, Shropshire's Merrythought has launched a competition offering an exclusive tour of the historic Ironbridge factory.

The competition can be entered online and the winner will get a Paddington-themed afternoon tea in scenes reminiscent of another children's favourite - Charlie and the Chocolate factory.

The unique competition has been started to celebrate the launch of Merrythought's own handmade, collectable classic edition Paddington worth nearly £300, based on the original illustrations by Peggy Fortnum, and ahead of the release of Paddington in Peru this November.

It has everything down to his iconic duffle coat and bright red hat handmade by Merrythought.

Paddington – Classic Edition is a new hand-made collectable teddy bear.

Hand-made in Merrythought’s historic factory, situated in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ironbridge, Merrythought says Paddington - Classic Edition combines the finest natural materials with four generations of the very best British teddy bear making expertise.

Made from rich golden woven mohair plush, with soft cotton velvet pads, Paddington stands at 12 inches tall, with expressive, hand-stitched details giving him the warm personality that the character is best known for.

Dressed in a pure woollen felted red hat, and blue duffle coat with wooden toggle detailing, the Paddington bear is fully jointed, meaning that he can be positioned in a sitting or standing position.

Each individual bear is hand-crafted by Merrythought’s skilled team, who will tend to every detail from Paddington’s duffle coat down to hand-stitching his nose and warm smile.

Sarah Holmes, Merrythought’s fourth generation managing director, said: “Paddington is probably the most famous British bear, so it is fitting that we bring to fans a teddy bear produced here in England by Merrythought - a true British heritage brand.

"Personally, it means a huge amount to be bringing these two British icons together and I know that my late father would be very proud to know that Paddington is joining our portfolio here at Merrythought.

"And no doubt my great-grandfather, and founder of the company, would be delighted to see this world-famous character become part of our range of collectable teddy bears, almost 95 years after he established our unique company.”

Rachel Clarke, senior vice president of Licensing & Retail UK at The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company), said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Merrythought to bring these beautiful hand-made Paddington teddy bears to all.

"This partnership is a real celebration of Paddington’s enduring popularity and British heritage. A perfect gift for fans of all ages.”

Merrythought’s Paddington - Classic Edition bear is available via merrythought.com with a recommended retail price of £275.

Merrythought teddy bears are sold as far afield as Australia and Japan.

They are still proudly made in the same British factory where the company was originally founded in 1930.