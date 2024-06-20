Revealed – multi-million pound fee for section of former power station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year Taylor Wimpey unveiled its plans to build 202 homes on part of the former Ironbridge Power Station.

The overall site is set to be redeveloped as what will effectively be a new community called 'Benthall Grange' – with outline planning permission already approved for around 1,000 homes.

The land, which covers 350 acres, was bought by Howarth in 2018 for an undisclosed price.

Last year Howarth sold the first nine-acre parcel of land on the site to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia.

Howarth has now confirmed that the latest section of the site, which covers 16 acres, has been sold to Taylor Wimpey for £19.55m.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth Group, said: "This transaction highlights the continued appeal of our serviced land to housebuilders, enabling them to quickly execute on their own delivery plans to create new homes in highly desirable communities.

"It provides a clear example of how, as a master developer, we are able to create and release value through our extensive landbank to fund our industrial and logistics development programme supporting our ambitious growth plans to reach £1bn EPRA NDV (net disposable value) by the end of 2027.”

Harworth secured planning for the regeneration of the former Ironbridge Power Station in September 2021.

In addition to more than 1,000 new homes, it also includes plans for a retirement village, up to 200,000 sq ft of employment space and a 'local centre' with 'convenience retail and other services'.

The planned community facilities will include a new primary school, allotments and sports pitches.

Howarth said the former power station’s 1930s pumphouse will be retained as part of the proposals and transformed into a 'flexible space' for community and leisure uses.

The company said the scheme is expected to be delivered by 2030.