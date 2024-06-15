Historic clock plans revealed for county heritage site

According to Oliver Architecture Ltd, who has provided a design and access statement on behalf of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, the clock tower is showing ‘significant signs of rotting’ due to water ingress.

A planning application has therefore been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to dismantle the pierced panel and replace the existing polycarbonate sheets with 6mm toughened glass set within a stainless steel ‘Crittall’ type window frame profile.

Further repairs would include replacing the base of the clock tower with a new lead roof covering.

“The recommended proposals have minimum intervention and less impact on the heritage significance of the Museum of Iron,” reads the statement.

“The scale of the repairs and redecorations are sympathetic and outweighs less than substantial harm.

“The proposed works are essential to preserve the architectural and historical significance of the listed building and extend its longevity, thereby allowing the future generations to enjoy the industrial period of Ironbridge Gorge. It is therefore hoped that consent can be granted for this work.”

The Museum of Iron was built in 1838 as a great new warehouse dominating the valley. It is a symmetrical three-storey nine-bay façade brick building with tiled roofs and central valley and parapet gutters.

The clock and cuploa was built in 1843, however, recent inspections have found that it needs to be urgently maintained.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the plans can do so by searching for application reference 'TWC/2024/0441' via Telford & Wrekin’s planning portal.