Public exhibition to showcase plans for first homes on former Ironbridge Power Station site

Developers Taylor Wimpy are inviting residents to a public exhibition event in Coalbrookdale next month, to take a first look at plans to build 195 new homes on the side of the former Ironbridge Power Station.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2021 for the development of up to 1,000 homes as well as a variety of community amenities.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpy said they were in the "early stages of preparing proposals" for the homes, 10 of which would be classed as affordable housing.

The public exhibition event will be held at Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre from 4.30pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 4.

The company said feedback will shape their reserved matters planning application, which they intend to submit to Shropshire Council in April.

Land regeneration specialists, Harworth Group secured planning permission for the regeneration of the former Ironbridge Power Station in September 2021, having acquired the 350-acre site in June 2018.

Planning permission was granted despite a storm of controversy from objectors in nearby communities who feared traffic problems.

In addition to new homes, plans for the development include a retirement village, up to 200,000 square feet of employment space with offices and light industrial units, and a local centre offering convenience retail and other services.

Community amenities will include a new primary school, allotments and sports pitches, while the former power station's 1930s pumphouse will be retained as part of the proposals and transformed into a "flexible" space for community and leisure uses.