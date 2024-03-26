Pub supporting local good causes thanks to fundraising events

The pub, at Jackfield, was closed for several weeks earlier this year after flooding over the new year – the most recent incident in its storied history.

But having reopened at the end of January the pub has now handed over £1,350 – split between two local good causes.

The money was raised with a number of fundraising events – including a Santa's Grotto hosted at the pub.

Landlord, Mario Thomas said they had been thrilled to raise the money, and thanked everyone who had supported them in doing so.

The proceeds were split with £675 going to Severn Hospice, and £675 to Haughton School.

Collecting the money were on behalf of Haughton School were Debbie Stokes and Sally Watling, with Alexa Dunn and Phillip Haigh receiving the funds for Severn Hospice.

Mr Thomas thanked a host of people who had helped with the fundraising.

He said: "Special thanks to Gareth and Donna Smith for their work in providing the food and more importantly the Sleigh they kindly lent us.

"Our wonderful Santa and his wife, Steve and Leslie Watling, who also decorated the grotto, along with Becky and Matt, who were our elves."

Mr Thomas also thanked Broseley Junior & Infants School choir, 'Dens & Penny for their valuable help', 'Bridgnorth Male Voice choir and our Irish musicians', and 'all the children and parents who attended the pub, and all the wonderful people who donated prizes for us to sell and raffle."