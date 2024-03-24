Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Halls Estate Agents is selling the land on Cherry Tree Hill, by Coalbrookdale in the Ironbridge Gorge, for £350,000.

Described as a 'generous size', the plot is "surrounded by mature woodland" and "mostly flat", which the agents says "provides an excellent opportunity for prospective purchasers to create a stunning self-build project".

Access to the land up for sale on Cherry Tree Hill. Photo: Google

In the listing on Rightmove, Halls describes the location as "highly sought-after", and adds: "This building plot with full planning permission granted is perfect for someone looking to build their own show-stopping statement home.

"The site has full planning permission to build a unique and substantial property, along with a large annexe – perfect for multi-generational living."

Plans shared on the advert for the land show a three-storey home with six bedrooms, four of them en-suite, along with a basement containing a swimming pool, gym and changing room. In total it would cover 740 sq m.

The land sits between Cherry Tree Hill road, left, and a railway line, right. Photo: Halls Estate Agennts/Rightmove

The land was once a car park. Photo: Halls Estate Agennts/Rightmove

A 144 sq m two-storey annexe with a pair of en-suite bedrooms is also included, while a detached double garage also makes up the plans.

Documents supporting the planning application say the proposal would "follow the local development pattern of larger properties being developed around the original centre of Coalbrookdale", which sits within the Severn Gorge Conservation World Heritage site.

The land itself sits between the road, Cherry Tree Hill, and the disused railway line that runs down to Coalbrookdale and the Ironbridge Power Station site.