Proposals to convert an existing property into two homes, initially included a new access onto Station Road in Ironbridge close to the junction with Buildwas Road.

However, two residents of Coalbrookdale objected to the application raising concerns about additional vehicles accessing the site from Station Road.

They said that the property is close to a ‘nasty, blind junction’ to Buildwas Road and that the road is on the National cycle network.

Following the formal consultation period, the council’s planning department raised no objection to the scheme as amended plans withdrew a vehicular access off Station Road.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now approved the home plan which will see the two-storey Ironbridge property converted into two separate homes.