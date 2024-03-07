New hygiene ratings for 12 Telford businesses released - all pass with flying colours

Top scores have been given to the 12 businesses around the borough after inspections earlier this year.

Establishments selling food and drink can be given one of six scores, with five being the best and zero the worst rating possible.

The latest businesses to achieve full marks are:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Catering @ Parkwood at General Office Parkwood Park Lane, Woodside

La Casita Bar Tapas at 33a High Street, Ironbridge