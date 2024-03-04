Project funds countryside trust in tree planting project

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust (SGCT) said it is supporting biodiversity and developing green spaces by planting trees within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, thanks to the funding from The Tree Council’s Branching Out Fund.

The tress will be planted at Jiggers Bank and Ladywood in Ironbridge.

JP Brayford, CEO of SGCT, said they were inviting people to join them for the task.

He said: “It’s great to be working with the local community, including the Ironbridge & Coalbrookdale Civic Society and Coalbrookdale scouts, to plant trees for future generations to enjoy.

"These trees will increase biodiversity and mitigate against the effects of ash die back and climate change within the important woodlands of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

"Like so many independent charities we are struggling for funding at the moment, and grants such as this from the tree council help support our work.

"If anyone would like to come and help, please join us at 1.30pm on Saturday, March 9, meeting at Coalbrookdale Community Centre. Training and equipment will be provided but please where sturdy shoes, sensible outdoor clothing and bring a spade if you want.”

Tree Council Grants Officer, Geraldine Creaven said: “Branching Out presents a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups large and small to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees, hedgerows, and orchards in their neighbourhoods.

"We’re so thrilled for all our successful applicants, especially the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust."