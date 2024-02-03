Crazy and quirky art is at the heart of new shop in Ironbridge

Nik Burns and Corine Kready opened Anglerfish Interiors showcasing not only Nik's quirky sculptures but work from other artists.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/02/2024 - A new "wacky & industrial" shop has open in Ironbridge called Anglerfish Interiors. It is run by Corrine Keady and Nik Burns..

The couple moved to the Telford area three years ago and have been looking for somewhere to open a shop.

Nik said: "It was Corine and my brainchild, to have somewhere to showcase my work other than art shows. Corine has given up her job to run the shop while I will be in the studio creating more artwork.

"We have had a lot of help including a grant to fit out the premises from Telford and Wrekin Council's Pride in Our High Street scheme.

"We have also had a lot of support and advice from other shopkeepers in Ironbridge for which we are very grateful."

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/02/2024 - A new "wacky & industrial" shop has open in Ironbridge called Anglerfish Interiors. It is run by Corrine Keady and Nik Burns..

As well as Nik's work which he describes as wacky and quirky sculptures in copper, iron, wood and other industrial type materials, Anglerfish Interiors is also showcasing the ceramics of Ludlow artist, Duncan White, and Staffordshire's Mandy Ferriday who works in inks and mixed media.

Nik, a photographer for 10 years before retraining at Hereford Art College, said Duncan had inspired him as a youngster while Mandy's work brough colour to the art shop.

"We hope to have other artists join us in future," he said.

The shop will be open five days a week - closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays - but seven days a week during the summer season.

I would just like to inform you of a new shop that will be opening tomorrow in Ironbridge on the main road as part of the Telford & Wreckin Council 'Pride In Our High Street' scheme and grant.

It's a small art shop ran by a local couple that will feature local artists who create sculptures, light fittings, paintings, pottery and more.

It will be called Anglerfish Interiors and is the brainchild of artist Nik Burns and his fiance Corrine Keady.

If possible we would love to invite you to the launch at 10.30am (sorry it's short notice - it's been a busy week getting ready!)

Otherwise we would love to invite you at a later date or can provide pictures and information if you would like to know more about it after the launch.

Anglerfish Interiors

We are a bespoke interiors shop in Ironbridge. We specialise in sculpture, lighting and unusual art pieces from local artisans. We also sell prints and gifts.

tontine hill