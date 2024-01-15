River searches continue to find Telford man who disappeared more than a month ago

West Mercia Search and Rescue's specialist water teams were in Bridgnorth on Sunday as part of the ongoing operation to locate Harry Hull-Merrick, who has been missing since December 8.

Earlier in the week the force's kayak teams spent time on the river at Ironbridge.

Harry, 36 from Telford, is believed to have entered the river at around 10.15pm on Friday, December 8, near to the bridge by the Robin Hood Pub.

In the days following the sighting, police shared CCTV images and launched an appeal to help identify him.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that with the river levels receding, more searches of the river are likely to be carried out over the coming days.

Harry is described as white, with short dark hair, of a medium build, and was last seen wearing no top and dark-coloured trousers.