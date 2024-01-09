Two helped out of a car that ended up in a ditch and hedge at the side of a road

Two fire engines were sent from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer after a report that there were persons trapped at the B4380 at Buildwas at 3.38pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved "one car leaving the roadway and coming to rest in roadside ditch and hedgerow".

"Two occupants were assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel."

The fire service stop message was sent at 4.05pm.

The condition of the two occupants of the car is not known.