Car parking charges to edge up in Ironbridge and Telford town centre later this month

Telford & Wrekin Council has given notice that it is to vary the charges and charging periods for on specified on-street parking places with the new charges and charging periods to come in to force on Tuesday, January 23.

For example the Waterloo Street and Wharfage car parks in Ironbridge will see the flat £3 rate for up to three hours replaced by hourly bands from £1.50 for one hour to £6 for more than five hours.

The Southwater multi-storey car park will see one-hour charges increase from £1.10 to £1.50 with increases for longer time periods.