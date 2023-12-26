Flood barriers to go up in Ironbridge as river levels remain high

The Environment Agency has confirmed that flood barriers will be going up at the Wharfage in Ironbridge on Wednesday, December 27.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that work will start on the site at around 8am, and were urging residents to remove vehicles from the road overnight in readiness for work to begin.

Flood alerts remain in place for elsewhere in the county, with river levels expected to remain high until Wednesday.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the EA were expecting peaks of around 5.4m on Thursday night into Friday morning in Ironbridge.

The river levels won't be aided by the naming of Storm Gerrit, which is set to hit the UK overnight on Wednesday.

While there are no weather warnings issued for Shropshire, a number have been issued for elsewhere in the UK.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Shropshire from around 11pm on Tuesday night, which will continue throughout most of Wednesday.