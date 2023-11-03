Homeowner living in listed building loses planning appeal over bike shed

Barney Tierney installed the wooden structure in front of his one-bedroom home in Kyrle Close, Ironbridge, after buying the property last year.

The home does not have a rear garden, so Mr Tierney instead placed the structure at the front of his property to keep his bike safe.

“My property is a small one-bedroom building, there isn’t much space inside and keeping my bike indoors would also be problematic due to bringing dirt in, marking the walls etc,” said Mr Tierney.

“An outdoor wooden bike storage was a great alternative option.”

However, Telford & Wrekin Council sent him a letter of complaint about wooden structure before visiting his property.

“The council member believed the bike storage was in my back garden,” added Mr Tierney.

“They had walked past the bike storage without even noticing it, this is a good example of how little impact it has to the aesthetic of the property.

“After sending images of the bike storage to the council they confirmed I would need to apply for planning permission retrospectively.”

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the subsequent planning application and said that the bike shed would ‘fail to preserve the setting of the listed building, due to its form, materials and prominent location which would not be outweighed by any public benefit’.

Mr Tierney contested the decision claiming that the bike shed has ‘no significant impact to any part of the original building’.

“There is no demolition to any part of the building, there is no significant rebuilding and the bike storage does not attach in any way to the building,” said Mr Tierney.

“There are other properties in the area that have similar storage sheds in their garden, which have been accepted for planning permission.

“I have offered to paint the bike storage a desired colour and other sheds/outdoor storage are also made from timber and are also evident when entering the estate which have been granted planning permission.”

A government planning inspector has now sided with the council and dismissed the planning appeal.

They noted that the property was within a conversion of the Grade II Listed Lincoln Grange complex of buildings that were previously part of the Madeley Union Workhouse – dating between 1871 and 1875.

“This central, protruding gable is a defining characteristic of this overall aspect of the complex of listed buildings as a whole,” concluded the inspector.

“As such this element provides a true focal point that helps link the symmetry of the complex together.

“Unfortunately, due to this, such a location is very sensitive to any changes that could affect this uniform and symmetrical appearance.

“In this case, although very modest in scale and size, the bicycle store is very visible and does introduce an unfortunate physical structure onto this principal elevation.

“As such, the symmetry is altered with a structure of much poorer quality materials that bears little architectural relationship to the special qualities of the building itself. Although I saw on my site visit that other properties did house more ancillary type shed structures within their respective curtilage, the introduction of one in this location is noticeably more visible and therefore potentially harmful.

“I consider the use of more active travel could be considered a public benefit in favour of this scheme, ultimately, the introduction of this structure would result in significant enough harm to cause greater cumulative harm that these benefits could not outweigh.

“As such, and on balance, the proposal before me would lead to a harmful cumulative change to the listed building.”