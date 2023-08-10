Emergency services rush to report of persons trapped in crash near Buildwas

Firefighters from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington rushed to Buildwas Road between Buildwas and Ironbridge at 11.21am on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.21am on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Buildwas.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

The police and ambulance service were also reported to be at the scene which was ongoing at 1pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said two people have been left in the care of the ambulance service.