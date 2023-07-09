Ironbridge pub forced to close by 'freak' fire promises to 'rise from the ashes'

The Malthouse in Ironbridge is closed following a fire (Photo: The Malthouse Facebook)

The blaze at the Malthouse in Ironbridge shortly after 8pm saw firefighters from Tweedale, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury rush to the scene .

The fire, thought to have been caused by water getting into a fusebox, was brought under control at around 9.20pm with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirming there had been no injuries thanks to a swift evacuation.

In an update on its Facebook page, The Malthouse pub said it was with a "heavy heart we are announcing a current closure" following Saturday's "freak accident".

The statement continued: "We want to say a huge thank you to our guests who co-operated so swiftly and supported us.

"Thank you to our team who did an incredible job of professionally and swiftly ensuring all were evacuated.

"Thank you immensely to Shropshire fire services - six fire engines arrived in record time and ensured the fire impact was as minimal as it could be."

The statement added: "We will of course ‘rise from the ashes’ (a time in life that has never felt more fitting)