Hundreds of Ironbridge Gorge homes hit by power cut

National Grid has apologised after a power cut hit homes in south Telford.
At around 6pm the operator confirmed engineers were working to resolve the issue, which had taken out electricity in the TF8 and surrounding areas. Homes in Ironbridge, Jackfield, Coalport and Coalbrookdale were affected.
Apologies for the #powercut in #Telford #TF8 & surrounding areas. Our engineers are working on the issue and aim to restore all supplies by 19:30. Geraint— National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) (@gridcustomersuk) July 3, 2023
A National Grid spokesperson said they aimed to restore all supplies by 7.30pm.