Hundreds of Ironbridge Gorge homes hit by power cut

Published:

Hundreds of Telford homes were hit by a power cut on Monday evening.

National Grid has apologised after a power cut hit homes in south Telford.

At around 6pm the operator confirmed engineers were working to resolve the issue, which had taken out electricity in the TF8 and surrounding areas. Homes in Ironbridge, Jackfield, Coalport and Coalbrookdale were affected.

A National Grid spokesperson said they aimed to restore all supplies by 7.30pm.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

