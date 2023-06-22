Yoga guru returns to his Ironbridge roots to give special class

Joe Sharpe practising his yoga

Joe Sharp, who is originally from Ironbridge, is a leading proponent of Vinyasa, a type of yoga renowned for its physical demands.

Hoe returns to Ironbridge on Saturday,July 9 where he is giving a 90 minute class at Embers in Station Road, Coalbrookdale.

The session begins an 9.30am but places are limited to just 20 due to the intimate nature of the venue.

Joe teaches breath-by-breath instructions, guiding students to discover stability, ease, and joy in their practice. Sweating, having fun, and gaining insights into the world of Yoga are all part of the experience. At the end of the class, Joe will teach the fundamentals of meditation and lead a guided meditation.

"I'm excited to be teaching a class in Shropshire, I grew up in Ironbridge, and although I teach people around the world, this is the first public class I will teach in the West Midlands," said Joe Sharp.

"It'll be a great opportunity to connect, practice, and explore Vinyasa - I look forward to meeting everyone that comes."

Adam, the founder of Embers, AKA The Shropshire Lad, said, "It's wicked that Joe will be teaching on Saturday, July 9 as it'll set us up nicely for a day of delicious food and later on some chilled tunes and sundowners. I hear Joe's classes can get pretty fiery, so he's coming to the perfect place in Ironbridge!"

People who wish to book a place should visit joesharpyoga.com or @joesharpyoga on Instagram.