The weird and wonderful returns to Blists Hill Victorian Town for the Steampunk Festival

Steampunk event held at Blists Hill where many visitors dressed up. Nicola Lawton and Imogen Laverick

This weekend, visitors are invited to dress-up to celebrate sci-fi, steam power, Victoriana and engineering at the Steampunk Festival.

During the festival, which is organised by the Ministry of Steampunk, Blists Hill will be transformed into ‘The Town That Never Was’.

There will be special live entertainment on the streets, mysterious exhibits of incredible things from across the solar system and beyond, a series of drop-in talks at the ‘School of Steampunk’ in the Victorian School and stalls selling accessories and clothing.

John Naylor, from Ministry of Steampunk, said: “Blists Hill is a perfect time capsule. An escape from today into the past.

"Steampunk is escapist creativity and so Blists Hill is the perfect location to reimagine the past into fantastical new worlds.”

Abbie King, chief operating officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Steampunk Festival back to Blists Hill in the year of the museum’s 50th anniversary.

"It is the ideal venue to celebrate the achievements of 19th-century engineering and industry as well as the power of imagination and innovation.”

As well as enjoying the special Steampunk celebrations, visitors will still be able to explore all the town’s shops, tuck into fish and chips from the traditional fish fryer and sit down with a pint at the New Inn while meeting the town’s resident Victorian townsfolk.