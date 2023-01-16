Impressive timelapse video shows scale of temporary flood defences in Ironbridge

A still image from the video (Courtesy: Chris Bainger).

The footage, published on Twitter on Saturday, features a sped-up walk past the temporary flood barriers along Ironbridge Wharf.

In total, the time-lapse covers half a kilometre of defences, according to Chris Bainger who posted the video.

Chris is an Environment Agency Fisheries Technical Specialist for Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

His 21-second video shows how impressive the work being done by various authorities to reduce flooding is. You can watch it below:

On Monday morning, some flood warnings remained in place in Shropshire, even as water levels eased off a bit.