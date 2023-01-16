Impressive timelapse video shows scale of temporary flood defences in Ironbridge

The footage, published on Twitter on Saturday, features a sped-up walk past the temporary flood barriers along Ironbridge Wharf.
In total, the time-lapse covers half a kilometre of defences, according to Chris Bainger who posted the video.
Chris is an Environment Agency Fisheries Technical Specialist for Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.
His 21-second video shows how impressive the work being done by various authorities to reduce flooding is. You can watch it below:
Timelapse walk of the 1/2 kilometre length of temporary #flood barriers along #Ironbridge wharf #Shropshire— Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) January 14, 2023
A rather impressive bit of work from @EnvAgencyMids operations #TeamEA and partners @TelfordWrekin reducing flood #risk #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/Xjk4tXlSo0
On Monday morning, some flood warnings remained in place in Shropshire, even as water levels eased off a bit.
In Ironbridge, Telford & Wrekin Council were preparing to start phase two of dismantling the flood barriers after starting the clean-up operation on Sunday.