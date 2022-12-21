Telford's own Richie Woodhall is knockout guest at civic society Christmas dinner

Former professional boxer Richie, who grew up and still lives in Telford, was invited to the event at The White Hart in Ironbridge along with his wife, Jayne.
Many of the 26 people at the dinner talked to Richie about his career.
He secured a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics before turning professional in 1990.
During his career he won the World Boxing Championship super-middleweight title, as well as the Commonwealth light middleweight title, and the European middleweight championship title.
Civic Society chairman Viv Moore said: "It was a wonderful night.
"He and his wife, Jayne, were guests of honour and knew many of the people.
"Some remembered meeting him during his boxing career.
"The couple were really chatty and talked about houses they had looked at, and about his brother, a cricketer, and how he is now coaching people towards the next Olympics.
"He had very good advice for people wanting children to go into the profession by telling them to allow them to develop to make sure they really wanted to do it.
"Colin Onions, a local singer who performed under the name Colin Dale, led two sessions of carol singing and Richie and his wife both joined in the chorus."