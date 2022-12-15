Bus shelter transformed into beautifully cosy living room by crocheting crafters

All the colourful decorations that adorn the bus shelter at the bottom of Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale have been crocheted by an army of volunteers.
The crochet squares provided have been sewn together to produce a remarkable Christmas Tableau that had turned the heads of motorists, pedestrians and of course bus passengers.
The talented crafters made curtains for the little window in the shelter, flowers in a vase, Christmas presents, decorations and even crocheted mistletoe hanging from the ceiling.
One of the 13 who crocheted the squares, helped in setting up the scene by four other volunteers, was Clare Pitchford.
She said the shelter had been decorated for the last few years with cardboard decorations, with the idea for the crochet living room born from a chat in the pub.