Bus shelter transformed into beautifully cosy living room by crocheting crafters

Clare Pitchford and Mary Jones, who have helped create a crochet Christmas living room in a bus shelter

All the colourful decorations that adorn the bus shelter at the bottom of Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale have been crocheted by an army of volunteers.

A sprig of mistletoe

The crochet squares provided have been sewn together to produce a remarkable Christmas Tableau that had turned the heads of motorists, pedestrians and of course bus passengers.

The Christmas living room scene is complete with presents

The talented crafters made curtains for the little window in the shelter, flowers in a vase, Christmas presents, decorations and even crocheted mistletoe hanging from the ceiling.

Crocheted flowers

One of the 13 who crocheted the squares, helped in setting up the scene by four other volunteers, was Clare Pitchford.

Colourful curtains