Shropshire's Iron Bridge named the second most Instagrammable bridge in the UK

By Megan Howe

Shropshire's world-famous Iron Bridge has been named the second most Instagrammable bridge in the UK, with more than 120,000 posts.

The Iron Bridge at Ironbridge

Researchers at car insurance company Comparethemarket put together a list of some of the best bridges to capture on a road trip around the country.

Basing their research on the amount people post when they go on a day-trip, weekend away or a holiday, the team looked at Instagram's data.

Now, they've put together a list of the most aesthetically-pleasing bridges to capture, with the Iron Bridge spanning the River Severn being posted a total of 121,487 times.

It was beaten only by London's Tower Bridge which had 2,601,739 posts and was followed by Millennium Bridge which was posted 105,635 times.

As the world's first-ever iron bridge, it was erected over the River Severn in 1779 and has become a major tourist attraction ever since.

The bridge gave its name to the town and the gorge and is known as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution in Britain, lined with factories.

A hydroglider on the River Severn in the shadow of the Iron Bridge in July 1937

The top 10 most Instagrammable bridges in the UK are:

  1. Tower Bridge, London - 2,601,739 posts

  2. Iron Bridge, Ironbridge - 121,487

  3. Millennium Bridge, London - 105,635

  4. Tyne Bridge, Newcastle - 101,937

  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol - 88,783

  6. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber - 65,021

  7. Humber Bridge, Hull - 64,796

  8. Forth Bridge, Edinburgh - 49,513

  9. Albert Bridge, London - 46,689

  10. Severn Bridge, Aust/Chepstow - 39,308

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

