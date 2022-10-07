Sculpture takes pride of place on historic spot

Residents watch sculptor Chris Wright installing the sculpture commemorating Men of Iron that worked at Coalbrookdale Foundry at Coke Hearth. Picture: Dave Bagnall

A striking iron sculpture, made up of an anvil, a worker's boots, and a visor has taken pride of place on the Coke Hearth in Coalbrookdale.

The sculpture was created to commemorate the Coalbrookdale Foundry, which closed in 2017, after more than 300 years.

The idea for the artwork came from the Coke Hearth Improvements' Group – a resident-led group which has made it a mission to improve the area, and commemorate its vital history.

The location – the Coke Hearth, is a central part of the area's industrial heritage, as the place where Abraham Darby first created the coke that triggered the Industrial Revolution.

Jean Wright, vice chair of the Coke Hearth Improvements' Group, explained that the sculpture was created using actual items rescued from the foundry on its last day.

When it closed in 2017 workers at the site hung their boots and visors on the gates at the end of their final shift.

Mrs Wright rescued a pair of boots, a visor, and a jacket, which were all used as part of the sculpture – sculpted by Chris Wright, and cast by Roger Fewtrell at Blists Hill.

She said the group was delighted with the sculpture and added that the piece had met with a hugely positive response from the public, visitors – and crucially some of the foundry's former workers.

She said: "We are very pleased because it has taken us quite a few years to get to this point. The idea actually came pretty quickly after the foundry shut in 2017."

She added: "The response from the residents and people who work at the Dale works, who have commented on Facebook, it has been very positive."

Mrs Wright said that the sculpture was a fitting reflection of the history of the foundry.

She said: "I think it very much does what it is meant to do in that it depicts the idea, almost of the abandonment of the works."

She added: "When the works closed I went down and I got an actual pair of boots, a visor and a worker's jacket and the sculpture was cast from the real thing."

The foundry's central role to the area over around 300 years means that the site has memories for families across Telford.

Mrs Wright said: "Lots of people in Coalbrookdale and wider Telford had family members wo were involved in the works. It had been here for 300 years so it was very much an important employer."