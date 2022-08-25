Allotment holders in Telford thank public for their help after theft of gazebos

Pictured are Ella Charles, Ian Kerr (grey polo shirt), Mark Price (Cream hoody). With a selection of what they produce.

Between August 16 and 17 Woodside Allotments, off Woodside Avenue was broken, items stolen and crucially three new gazebos were taken just three days before the Woodside Allotments And Leisure Gardeners Association show.

But the good news is that a member of the public contacted WAALGA via social media after reading Shropshire Star reports of the thefts and donated two gazebos.

The show went ahead.

Mark Price, WAALGA secretary said: "All the members of WAALGA would like to express thanks to the public.