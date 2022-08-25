Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Allotment holders in Telford thank public for their help after theft of gazebos

By David TooleyIronbridgePublished:

Keen gardeners and growers in Telford have thanked the public for their support after a break-in just days before their big show.

Pictured are Ella Charles, Ian Kerr (grey polo shirt), Mark Price (Cream hoody). With a selection of what they produce.
Pictured are Ella Charles, Ian Kerr (grey polo shirt), Mark Price (Cream hoody). With a selection of what they produce.

Between August 16 and 17 Woodside Allotments, off Woodside Avenue was broken, items stolen and crucially three new gazebos were taken just three days before the Woodside Allotments And Leisure Gardeners Association show.

But the good news is that a member of the public contacted WAALGA via social media after reading Shropshire Star reports of the thefts and donated two gazebos.

The show went ahead.

Mark Price, WAALGA secretary said: "All the members of WAALGA would like to express thanks to the public.

"After the announcement went to the local paper. A kind member of the public reached out to the allotments via social media offering two gazebos for us, we can not thank you enough."

Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News