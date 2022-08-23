Artists prepare for start of Shropshire's Secret Severn Trail

Rod Sheppard and Jan Park

Now in its seventh year, the Secret Severn Art Trail returns from September 1-1 and the popular free event on the regional arts calendar showcases work of new and well-established artists in and around the Ironbridge Gorge.

This year’s event will feature a main exhibition at Footprint Gallery, based at Fusion in Jackfield as well as multiple Open Studios in and around the area.

In total more than 45 artists will be exhibiting and selling their artwork and chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard said: "The Ironbridge Gorge and the wider hinterland has a richness of active artists.

"Prior to the forming of Secret Seven Art, these artists had little opportunity to show their work under a collaborative umbrella.

"The general public would have had little idea of this wealth of talent and we at Secret Severn Art make it our business to showcase this wealth of creative ability. We hope it puts Telford, and the Gorge in particular, on the art map."

The Secret Severn Art Trail is an event for all the family and will showcase the work of artists across a wide variety of mediums including painting, printmaking, jewellery, ceramics, photography, glassmaking, textiles and more, for all budgets.

There will also be a marketplace area where artists sell small associated items such as greeting cards, prints, mugs, coasters and more.

All sites will be open from 10am-5pm each day and Jan Park, who curates the show, said: “We attract visitors from all over the country and with the changes made this year we are hoping for an even bigger event, there really is something for everyone."