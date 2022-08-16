Dog show cancelled due to heat will take place later this month

The Blists Hill Dog Show has been rescheduled for later this month

Blists Hill Victorian Town will be hosting the Victorian Dog Show from August 27 to 29.

Pooches of all shapes and sizes can take part in a range of activities and challenges on the green, each day from 1.30pm.

As well as being able to have a sniff of some of Blists Hills resident Victorians while exploring the town’s many dog friendly exhibits, furry visitors can also showcase their agility on a small obstacle course and prove their barking prowess as they sing along to the famous Victorian “Quality Dog Song”.

Prizes will be awarded to all participants and the most “Quality Dog” will win their very own winners’ rosette.

“The townsfolk of Blists Hill love dogs and they are welcome in most of our buildings but we’re delighted to be hosting this special event this year,” said Richard Aldred, marketing manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

“We’ve hosted dog shows in the past and they’ve always been super popular so we're delighted that we have been able to reschedule this event to really get the tails wagging.”

He added: “Visitors will also be able to enjoy Blists Hill’s traditional shops including the chemist, grocers, printers, sweet shop, bakery and Victorian market as well as various refreshment options such as traditional fish and chips or a pint from its Victorian-style pub.

“Kids and big kids alike can also enjoy our exciting Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure attraction, featuring elevated walkways above the woodland floor, a log-style basket swing, seesaw and lookout tower with a coal chute slide.”

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, sited at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution with 10 museums along the Gorge.

The trust is a registered charity whose twin aims are heritage conservation and education.

The Ironbridge Gorge was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986 and to date approximately 16 million tourists have visited the Ironbridge Gorge Museums.