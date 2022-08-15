Council's reach agreement over Ironbridge Power Station site

A colling tower at Ironbridge Power Station being demolished

While the vast majority of the site is within Shropshire part does fall into Telford and Wrekin's authority.

Councillors on the South Shropshire planning committee will hear at a meeting on August 23 of talks between the two councils.

A report to the committee says that subject to a Memorandum of Understanding being drawn up Telford and Wrekin intends to delegate responsibility for determining the outline planning application and any future planning application

at the former Power Station site to Shropshire Council.

"This is subject to the continued close partnership workings that has been established determining this application with Telford & Wrekin Council retaining an active role considering relevant matters," the report says.

"The administration related to such applications would be significantly reduced for all parties."

Last year developer, Harworth Group, won outline permission for the development of up to 1,000 dwellings, a retirement village, employment land, retail and other uses, allotments, sports pitches, a railway link, leisure uses, primary/nursery school, a park and ride facility, walking and cycling routes, and associated landscaping, drainage and infrastructure works.