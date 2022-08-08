Notification Settings

'Risking your life to cool down just isn’t worth it!' Police warning over River Severn swimming

By Dominic Robertson

Police have issued a warning about the danger of swimming in rivers during the summer holidays.

Police said they had already received calls about youths in the River Severn at Ironbridge

Ironbridge's Safter Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said there had been a number of calls about young people swimming in the River Severn in the town.

They urged people not to take the chance, with a spokesman saying: "As the summer holidays begin and the temperature rises we anticipate an increase in reports of people swimming in dangerous waters.

"We have already received and responded to a number of calls regarding youths swimming in the River Severn at Dale End Park and The Rowing Club, Ironbridge.

"In light of recent reports SNT have been patrolling the area, not only to educate persons on water safety but to also tackle the Anti-Social Behaviour that has corresponded with youths congregating near to the river.

"We know it’s tempting, especially in the heat, but risking your life to cool down just isn’t worth it.

"Water doesn’t discriminate. Even the strongest swimmers can suffer. The water is colder than it looks, deeper than it looks and often has hidden debris and weeds that you can get entangled in."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

