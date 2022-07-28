Ironbridge Second World War event raises £13,000 to support veterans' mental health

Filip Kazuba, from Leeds, at the Ironbridge WW2 Weekend

The Ironbridge WWII Weekend, which took place at the end of May, was hugely popular this year, with visitors making the most of the sunshine to see military vehicles, weaponry demonstrations and dancing.

The annual general meeting for the event, which took place last week, was told £13,347 has been raised for Combat Stress, a charity which supports veterans struggling with their mental health.

Rosie Gibbons, from Combat Stress, told the organisers at The Valley Hotel in Ironbridge: “The amount you have raised this year could allow a Peer-to-Peer Buddy worker to give 1:1 support to fellow veterans for nearly 6 months – that’s incredible!

"I’ve worked for Combat Stress and around the military for many years now and as I’m also the partner of a veteran. I’m hugely passionate about Combat Stress and I’m so humbled and proud to have been part of this event.”

Since the event began at The Boat Inn ten years ago, it has grown to become one of the most popular 1940’s events in the country, attracting more than 20,000 people this year. In total, over £45,000 has been raised for veteran’s charities since the start of the event.