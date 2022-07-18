Queen's Baton Relay in Telford - route, road closures and entertainment times

Kadeena Cox OBE passes the Baton to Declan James at the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on October 7 2021

The baton, which made its first Shropshire appearance in Shrewsbury on Monday, will have been carried over 294 days, and trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth, by the end of the final mile.

It has been carried across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania ahead in recent months ahead of the games, which start in Birmingham on July 28.

The Telford leg of the baton relay was beginning by visiting Ironbridge, as well as passing under the Iron Bridge down the River Severn on a specially commissioned coracle between 8am and 8.30am.

The baton-bearers will first be coming through the Victorian Town at Blists Hill, before reaching the green outside the Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion for a musical interlude – the public are invited to join, with tickets available to pre-book free of charge. Gates were opening open at 7.30am, and people must arrive on site before 8.15am, when the action begins.

Forest Glen To Junction 7 M54, The Wrekin and Forest Glen To Spout Lane Junction, Little Wenlock.

Telford & Wrekin Council is planning the event which will temporarily affect traffic. Diversion signs will be posted where possible. The roads expected to close are:

The Wharfage

Tontine Hill

High Street

Waterloo Street

Caynton Mill Road B5062 Black Brook Edgmond, Newport

Spectators are being encouraged to line the route of the relay in Southwater and Telford Town Park from 9am, for the arrival of the baton just before 9.55am. A relay circuit of Southwater and the Town Park will be highlighted with a celebration of sports in the QEII Arena, with specially invited schoolchildren taking part.

The public are invited to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the baton, 'taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022' in their community. More details are on the Birmingham 2022 website.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Baton to Telford and Wrekin, and are looking forward to local residents and visitors having the opportunity to get involved with activities, cheer on the baton-bearers and be part of the whole experience.

"We are one of hundreds of communities across the country that will receive a visit from the Queen’s Baton Relay this summer. This event will showcase untold stories from specially-nominated baton-bearers who have transformed lives in their community, be it through sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

"Our residents are encouraged to get involved in the celebrations and embrace this national sporting event."

Nick Ralls, chief executive of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming the Queen's Baton Relay to Blists Hill Victorian Town on Tuesday morning as part of its epic journey across the Commonwealth - with a stop-off also planned at the Iron Bridge beforehand.

"Working alongside partners at Telford & Wrekin Council, it's a fantastic way to showcase some of the trust and I would encourage as many people as possible to pre-book their free tickets to this very special event."