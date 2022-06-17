Ironbridge Gorge museums 'thrilled' to host outdoor production of Great Expectations

Great Expectations will be performed on the Green at Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron

It comes as Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is welcoming Hotbuckle Productions to Coalbrookdale for a production of Great Expectations next month.

The green surrounding Abraham Darby I’s famous Old Furnace will be transformed into an outdoor theatre for the performance on Sunday, July 3 at 7.30pm.

Jamie Watson, visitor engagement director at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Shropshire favourites– Hotbuckle Productions– back to Coalbrookdale for what is set to be a thrilling performance of a true British classic.

“The outdoor theatre event has always proved so popular and we’re thrilled that we’re able to open our gates to eager theatre fans again now that restrictions have eased.

"Coalbrookdale offers such a unique setting which really adds to the atmosphere of these kinds of performances and we can’t wait to see what Hotbuckle has in store.

"So, pack a picnic and come and join us for what is sure to be a brilliant evening in the Gorge.”

Audiences have been encouraged to bring a blanket or low backed chairs to the performance.

The Furnace Kitchen will be closed and as such, guests are asked to bring their own refreshments.

As the performance will take place outside on the Green, it is intended that the event will go ahead rain or shine.

However in the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the nearby 'Engine Shop', which is within the Museum of Iron complex and accessed through Enginuity.

Company owner of Hotbuckle Productions, Adrian Preater, said: “We always look forward to performing at Ironbridge because the setting for our productions never feels more appropriate.

"Whether it’s Austen, Hardy, Bronte or Dickens, Ironbridge somehow wholly evokes the feelings of that classical literary era.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for children and £14 for adults.