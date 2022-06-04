Bus route to divert because of road closure in Ironbridge area

An Arriva bus in Telford

The Arriva service 19 between Telford and Shrewsbury won't be able to serve the Dale End, Dale Road, Wellington Road and Jiggers Bank part of the borough from Monday June 6 to July 22.

The service will divert via Buildwas Road and the A4169 in both directions, says Arriva Midlands West.

The nearest stops for passengers in those areas will be at Wharfage – Dale End Car Park, Lightmoor Way – Croppings Park.