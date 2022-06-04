Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus route to divert because of road closure in Ironbridge area

By David TooleyIronbridgePublished:

A road closure in the Ironbridge area means that a bus service will be diverted for more than a month and a half.

An Arriva bus in Telford
An Arriva bus in Telford

The Arriva service 19 between Telford and Shrewsbury won't be able to serve the Dale End, Dale Road, Wellington Road and Jiggers Bank part of the borough from Monday June 6 to July 22.

The service will divert via Buildwas Road and the A4169 in both directions, says Arriva Midlands West.

The nearest stops for passengers in those areas will be at Wharfage – Dale End Car Park, Lightmoor Way – Croppings Park.

Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News