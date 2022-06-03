Notification Settings

Firefighters prevents Buildwas house fire escalating

By Sue AustinIronbridgePublished:

Swift action by firefighters prevented a fire at a house in Buildwas escalating.

The blaze broke out at a property in Saplins Lane, Buildwas on Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 10.50pm and three fire crews from Much Wenlock and Telford Centre went to the scene.

The fire involved a timber built garage, lean-to shed and attached living accommodation.

The householders had managed to get out before the emergency services arrived and were checked over by paramedics.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighter put on breathing apparatus and fought the fire with hosereel and main jets.

There were able to bring it under control by 12.49pm.

It is not know how the fire began and fire investigation officers remained on scene for much of the afternoon.

"Swift response prevented an escalation of the fire," the spokesperson said.

