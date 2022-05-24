Leader of the House of Commons visits company which made tiles for the Palace of Westminster

Leader of House of Commons Mark Spencer visits Craven Dunnill at Jackfield Museum in Telford. He is picture with Chris Cox (Head of Research and Development) with one of the Central Lobby tiles which were installed at Westminster.

The almost 60,000 brightly coloured encaustic floor tiles were made by Craven Dunnill Jackfield and laid in the middle of Central Lobby, one of the busiest and most recognisable locations in Westminster.

It is one of a number of Telford based companies that have supplied materials for the restoration.

Leader of the House, Mark Spencer MP, was given a tour of the company's historic headquarters and talked to staff about how the intricate tiles were designed, made and laid.

He was then given a lesson in hand-making one of the tiles himself.

Before the visit he had lessons of a different kind at Woodfield Primary School.

“It was fantastic to visit Telford today and to see for myself the great work being done to quite literally pave the way for future democracy - both by restoring the Palace of Westminster and making sure children know their voices are heard.

“Businesses like Craven Dunnill Jackfield are keeping heritage crafts alive through their restoration of the Palace of Westminster’s encaustic tiles. Their work means that school children like those at Woodlands Primary can visit the home of our democracy for generations to come."

“I’ve no doubt the children at Woodlands Primary School are our future leaders - they certainly know how to ask the tough questions.”