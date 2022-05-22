Celebrations across Telford & Wrekin for latest high street day

The events, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, visited Ironbridge, Dawley and Wellington on Saturday, after Oakengates, Newport, Madeley and Southwater were the focus last weekend.
Across all three there were street performers, stalls, music, and children's entertainment.
Ironbridge councillor Carolyn Healy, who is Telford & Wrekin's cabinet member responsible for cultural services, said it had been great to see people out enjoying their high streets.
She said: "It was a fantastic event. There were lots of people around enjoying all the street entertainment and it was just good to see the High Street thrive again after what has been a really difficult couple of years."
The high street celebrations were introduced last year as a way to try and boost the borough's businesses in the wake of two years of successive lockdown restrictions.
Councillor Healy said: "We did the first lot of high street events last year after we had long periods of lockdown, just to get people out again, and we decided to carry them on as more of an annual event.
"We want to support our high streets because we have had some real success in the borough where we have invested to help businesses and these events just add that extra layer to bring the fun and vibrancy back.
"It brings the footfall back and also brings in other people to discover these fantastic businesses."
The council has also agreed to double its spending on cultural events for the year to £2 million – including events ranging from Telford's carnival to the balloon fiesta.
Councillor Healy said: "It is all part of that aim to really add that vibrancy. We know it brings people out, not just our own residents but also people from further afield, bringing people into the borough from a long distance away, so there is a really strong economic investment benefit."