Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrations across Telford & Wrekin for latest high street day

By Dominic RobertsonIronbridgeAttractionsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The latest high street celebrations took place in Telford & Wrekin, with people from three towns out enjoying the occasion.

Ironbridge was taken over with entertainment for the high street celebrations day
Ironbridge was taken over with entertainment for the high street celebrations day

The events, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, visited Ironbridge, Dawley and Wellington on Saturday, after Oakengates, Newport, Madeley and Southwater were the focus last weekend.

Across all three there were street performers, stalls, music, and children's entertainment.

Ironbridge councillor Carolyn Healy, who is Telford & Wrekin's cabinet member responsible for cultural services, said it had been great to see people out enjoying their high streets.

Lily Nicholas from Market Drayton learning from Nick Piovanelli of Core Skillz at the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations
The Van Dunk Brothers from Bread and Butter Theatre Company who were part of the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations
King Brasstards who played as part of the event

She said: "It was a fantastic event. There were lots of people around enjoying all the street entertainment and it was just good to see the High Street thrive again after what has been a really difficult couple of years."

The high street celebrations were introduced last year as a way to try and boost the borough's businesses in the wake of two years of successive lockdown restrictions.

Chloe from Show Stoppers at the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations
The new Telford Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta at the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations
The new Telford Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta joins in the fun at the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations

Councillor Healy said: "We did the first lot of high street events last year after we had long periods of lockdown, just to get people out again, and we decided to carry them on as more of an annual event.

"We want to support our high streets because we have had some real success in the borough where we have invested to help businesses and these events just add that extra layer to bring the fun and vibrancy back.

Ironbridge was taken over with entertainment for the high street celebrations day
Tappin in were part of the Ironbridge High Street Celebrations
Ironbridge was taken over with street performers and entertainers for the high street celebrations day

"It brings the footfall back and also brings in other people to discover these fantastic businesses."

The council has also agreed to double its spending on cultural events for the year to £2 million – including events ranging from Telford's carnival to the balloon fiesta.

Tommy J was part of with street performers and entertainers for the high street celebrations day
Tommy J was part of with street performers and entertainers for the high street celebrations day
Members of Ironbridge Rotary joining in the fun

Councillor Healy said: "It is all part of that aim to really add that vibrancy. We know it brings people out, not just our own residents but also people from further afield, bringing people into the borough from a long distance away, so there is a really strong economic investment benefit."

Ironbridge was taken over with entertainment for the high street celebrations day
Attractions
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Dawley
Wellington
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News