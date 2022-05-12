Re-enactors enjoy a tipple on 1940s pub crawl in Ironbridge

A 1940s pub crawl was held in Ironbridge

The group drew a few interested looks from visitors as they frequented the hostelries of Ironbridge. It was all part of promoting the Ironbridge WWII Weekend, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Supporters of the weekend embarked on a walking tour of the pubs of Ironbridge. Starting at the Golden Ball, they covered some five miles and eight pubs, promoting the charity fundraising event.

Four hours later, and with some sore feet, it was back to the Golden Ball for the last refreshments. Lots of leaflets were handed out and posters have gone up in shop windows and on pub notice boards.

It is the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that the event is returning.

David Adams, committee chairman of the event, said: “After two years of not being able to stage the event, it’s really good to be back raising funds for our chosen veterans’ charity, Combat Stress, who do so much important work supporting the mental health of our armed services veterans."

Entry to the weekend is free, apart from the Grand Dance on Saturday night. There will be lots of opportunities to donate to the charity and souvenir programmes will be on sale. The onsite 1940s pub, The Wheatsheaf, will be serving Monty’s Desert Rats ale and all profits will be donated to the charity.

The award-winning event attracted an estimated 15,000 visitors in 2019. The Ironbridge Gorge will be transported back to wartime Europe as both civilian and military re-enactors bring the past back to life. The whole of Dale End Park will showcase military and civilian displays, vintage stalls as well as live entertainment.

The 2022 event will feature live military manoeuvres, fire power displays and even a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Saturday.