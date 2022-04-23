Notification Settings

1940s re-enactors step out in Bridgnorth ahead of WWII weekend

By Nick Humphreys

People may have thought they'd gone back in time when a group of 1940s re-enactors took to the streets of a Shropshire town.

1940s re-enactors went on a walkabout through Bridgnorth to promote the Ironbridge WWII Weekend
A group went on a walkabout in Bridgnorth to promote the popular Ironbridge WWII Weekend, which returns in May after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Starting at Violets Tea Room with sausage butties and pots of tea all round, the lively group then stepped out to hand out flyers and talk to the public about the 1940s weekend happening on May 28 and 29.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer, said: "Stopping for many requests of photos from passers-by and even talking to some veterans they came across on their way, the group brought a smile to many faces with their civilian and military vintage outfits."

The award-winning Second World War weekend attracted an estimated 15,000 visitors in 2019. The Ironbridge Gorge will be transported back to wartime Europe as both civilian and military re-enactors bring the past back to life. The whole of Dale End Park will showcase military and civilian displays, vintage stalls as well as fabulous live entertainment and even a 1940s pub.

The main day event is free to enter with all donations and money raised being donated to Combat Stress, a charity who support the mental wellbeing of our service personnel.

The 2022 event will feature live military manoeuvres, firepower displays and even a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Saturday.

There is a Grand Dance in the marquee on Saturday evening with live Big Band music. Tickets for the Saturday Night Grand Dance can be purchased on the website ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

