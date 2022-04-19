Heritage trail available at historic county venue

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum's have set up a special downloadable trail route to celebrate World Heritage Day – showing off the trail is Caitlin Haq from the Museum.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the World Heritage Convention, designed to safeguard exceptional heritage sites.

The Ironbridge Gorge was one of the first sites in the UK to be granted UNESCO World Heritage status, ranking it alongside the Great Pyramids and the Great Barrier Reef.

To mark the occasion the circular trail, which is free-of-charge, has been planned to offer visitors highlights of some of the most important monuments from the area's industrial heritage, including the world-famous Iron Bridge.

The Monument Trail starts at Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and enables people to visit some of the key landmarks in the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

It includes walks around historic monuments such as the Bedlam Furnaces, which it is thought were used to cast sections of the Iron Bridge.

There are ten waymarkers along the trail, which covers a total of 3.3 miles, and these include The Upper Forge, Rose Cottage, The Boring Mill, Museum of the Gorge and Lincoln Hill Lime Kilns.

The Tollhouse is also a waymarker along with the site of the Rotunda and the Fletcher Memorial Wesleyan Chapel.

Richard Aldred, marketing and communications manager, said: "The trail has been planned as an event to mark the anniversary and we intend to keep it running.

"It involves a digital download and takes in key monuments which highlight our industrial heritage.

"The trail is free-of-charge and enables people to see some of the key monuments and discover local history without spending money.

"We hope that eventually it will encourage people to want to see more of the site and we hope to have leaflets printed which people will be able to pick up from the Museum of Iron."