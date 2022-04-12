Notification Settings

Dancers step back in time ahead of Ironbridge WW2 event

By Nick HumphreysIronbridgePublished:

Dancers stepped back in time for a 1940s dance ahead of a popular Second World War weekend.

Dancers stepped back in time in Coalbrookdale

The dance, at Coalbrookdale Community Centre, was to raise money for the Ironbridge WWII Weekend, a hugely popular event that attracts thousands to the town.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer, said: "The crowds danced the night away to the fabulous music of Kitten Von Mew. The hugely successful night helped raised over £600 which will help to stage the award-winning Ironbridge Gorge WWII Weekend on 28th and 29th May 2022."

The Second World War weekend attracted an estimated 15,000 visitors in 2019 and is back this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ironbridge Gorge will be transported back to wartime Europe as both civilian and military re-enactors bring the past back to life. The whole of Dale End Park will showcase military and civilian displays, vintage stalls as well as fabulous live entertainment and even a 1940s pub. The main day event is free to enter with all donations and money raised being donated to Combat Stress, a charity who support the mental wellbeing of our service personnel.

The 2022 event will feature live military manoeuvres, fire power displays and even a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Saturday.

There is a Grand Dance in the marquee on Saturday evening with live Big Band music. Tickets for the Saturday Night Grand Dance can be purchased on the website ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk

