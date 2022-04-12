Dancers step back in time ahead of Ironbridge WW2 event

Dancers stepped back in time in Coalbrookdale

The dance, at Coalbrookdale Community Centre, was to raise money for the Ironbridge WWII Weekend, a hugely popular event that attracts thousands to the town.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer, said: "The crowds danced the night away to the fabulous music of Kitten Von Mew. The hugely successful night helped raised over £600 which will help to stage the award-winning Ironbridge Gorge WWII Weekend on 28th and 29th May 2022."

The Second World War weekend attracted an estimated 15,000 visitors in 2019 and is back this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ironbridge Gorge will be transported back to wartime Europe as both civilian and military re-enactors bring the past back to life. The whole of Dale End Park will showcase military and civilian displays, vintage stalls as well as fabulous live entertainment and even a 1940s pub. The main day event is free to enter with all donations and money raised being donated to Combat Stress, a charity who support the mental wellbeing of our service personnel.

The 2022 event will feature live military manoeuvres, fire power displays and even a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Saturday.