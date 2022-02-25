Council encourages flood-hit residents to seek support

Shropshire Council said teams had been out assisting with the clean-up

Shropshire Council said it is contacting people to offer advice and help as they continue the clean-up operation in the wake of Storm Franklin.

As the flood water has subsided staff from the authority, along with volunteers, have been working to help reopen roads and car parks, as well as supporting communities such as Melverley, which was cut off by the deluge.

Community teams will be out visiting many of the areas worst affected, including Bridgnorth, Clun, Pentre and Shrewsbury.

The council is also making skips available to help people dispose of flood damaged property in the worst affected areas.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “Flooding has once again hit many properties and businesses, and recovering after a flood can be difficult and it’s a really tough experience.

“We want to support those residents and businesses affected. There is a wealth of advice and information of offer: please do take a look and do contact us if you need that extra support.

“We’re also pushing the Government to enact the flood grant scheme – that can offer people affected by the floods, some form of grant support.

“If you can, also consider those around you. Neighbours, family and friends may also have been badly affected and need help. If you’re able to, why not think what you can do to assist them? It’s important they get the support they need, including if their home is damaged, from their insurer.”